Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $95.61.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

