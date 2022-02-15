Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

