Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $1.22 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.55.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.