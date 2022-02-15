Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $1.22 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.55.

Shares of BURL opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.