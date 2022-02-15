Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,052,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of VMware by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware stock opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

