Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $48,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,563,000 after acquiring an additional 276,021 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. 44,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

