Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $49.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NVST traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $3,998,115 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

