EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

