EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 646,686 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYC opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.