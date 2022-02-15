EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 726 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 726 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.81 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.36.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.