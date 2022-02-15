EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

PWV stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

