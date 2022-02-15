EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $193.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

