EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $83,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

