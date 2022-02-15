EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83. EPR Properties has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

