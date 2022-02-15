Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the technology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $96.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after buying an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,342 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

