Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 478.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 187,855 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67,660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 201,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

