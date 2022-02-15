Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $156.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

