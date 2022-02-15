Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.