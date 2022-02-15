Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Euro Tech by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euro Tech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Euro Tech during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.