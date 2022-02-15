Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Position Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

