Everest (ID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282,912.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and $282,912.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everest has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.15 or 0.07066633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,044.15 or 1.00041389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

