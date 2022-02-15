Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $340,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

