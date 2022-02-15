Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $383,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 127.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after purchasing an additional 494,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBA stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

