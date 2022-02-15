Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

