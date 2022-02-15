EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.66 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVER. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 378,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,110 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

