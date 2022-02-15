Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Update

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOJ. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,364,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,395,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,425,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,043,000.

NASDAQ:EVOJ opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Evo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

