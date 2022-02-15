Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 345,138 shares of company stock worth $630,389. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

