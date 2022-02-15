Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Exicure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Exicure by 898.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Exicure by 649.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

