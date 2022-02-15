EXMO Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $67,857.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105898 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

