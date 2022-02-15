Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 795,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,471,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $328.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

