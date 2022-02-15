Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Increased to C$700.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $721.25.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $509.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $550.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.