Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

