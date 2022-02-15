Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,007. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

