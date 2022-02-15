Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Bank of America cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,586,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

