Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.49

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.49 and last traded at $101.85, with a volume of 74193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 275.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

