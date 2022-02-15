FIL Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

