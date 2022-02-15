FIL Ltd Has $840,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

