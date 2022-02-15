FIL Ltd Invests $788,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 93,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 67.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.