FIL Ltd Invests $788,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 93,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 67.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.
Annaly Capital Management Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.