FIL Ltd Reduces Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $408.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.98. RH has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

