FIL Ltd Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,364,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 62,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.
DocuSign stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.24, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
