Financial Comparison: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NVIDIA and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 2 27 1 2.97 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NVIDIA presently has a consensus price target of $329.04, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $16.68 billion 36.38 $4.33 billion $3.24 74.78 O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.14 $12.11 million $0.39 10.41

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 33.81% 41.79% 24.26% O2Micro International 11.98% 12.89% 10.68%

Summary

NVIDIA beats O2Micro International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

