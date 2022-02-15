First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FGBI opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $223.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

