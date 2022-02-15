First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 191.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 206,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

