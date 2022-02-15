First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $157.26 and a one year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

