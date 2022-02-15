First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FEUZ traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. 3,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,085,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.