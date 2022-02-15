First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of FEUZ traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. 3,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
