First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FEX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,638. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.21. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $93.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $95,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

