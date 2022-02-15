FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

