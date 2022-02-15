FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

