Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.14. 21,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,753. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

