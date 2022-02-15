Fisker (FSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FSR opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

