FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.13 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.30. 591,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,789. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

